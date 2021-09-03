This academic school year is a new beginning for everyone. Regardless of the circumstance, everyone is experiencing a sense of weirdness. It is an odd situation due to this pandemic doing a complete 180 on everyone, and the class of 2024 is feeling it the most.
COVID-19 is following the class of 2024. While the same could be said for other incoming students, the experience is unique. There is no way to truly measure one’s experience and how it changed their senior year of high school, but the transition from high school to college in the peak of a pandemic has not been an enjoyable time.
It was a mental whiplash to quickly shut down, semi-open, shut down and now fully open. No one could have anticipated this pandemic, but the class of 2024 had no idea how to navigate the first year of college under such conditions.
The guessing game still continues on what can happen in just a few days. There is hope of normalcy appearing soon, but there is also this cloud of dismay that surrounds students’ minds, especially those who have lost already the first-year experience.
It would be a tease if life had to revert to 2020 again, but it is not a completely unbelievable idea. Once again, though, we would not only have to return to a difficult life but lose a year in college as well.
First-years coming this year are experiencing the same pandemic, but not the 2020 version of Texas Tech. It was a completely different vibe this time last year. On-campus traditions came back this year for new students, while they were moved online or canceled last year.
While the “second” first-year class can go attend these events, it feels as if we are intruding. These events are happening on campus to help new students feel comfortable, whereas the second-year students should already have a solid foundation.
Two first-year classes, but one class seems to have an advantage. Friendships are being instantly made by just standing in line to attend Tech traditions. Phone numbers are being exchanged so naturally. Students instantly hitting it off because they are at a niche student organization. These events are doing exactly what they were intended too.
It amazes me on how simple and easy it is to hit it off. The observations I have been making are so casual and I wonder if it should have been that easy for the 2020 first-years, too.
College is only a small fraction of one’s life. After the end of my second year, I will already be halfway done. Which means half of it will have been spent in a COVID-19 filter. I do not want to miss out on anything, but to stay safe, it seems like that is the sacrifice I have to make.
COVID-19 is not ideal situation for anyone. In a fantasy, it would just have disappeared and life would resume to how it was. Although, that would still not change the fact that a year of first-year experiences is gone.
Everything that is lost, though, does not mean there was not a gain. Due to the pandemic, I have a unique memory that is personal. It will be a time I remember in my life, and while currently the situation seems more challenging, it is nothing I have not faced before. 2020 was a lesson.
To put it simply, it is overwhelming. Coming back to school to see the campus flourish with people and see what could have been makes it hard to comprehend. Seeing friendships being made instantly, seeing Lime scooters all around campus. It is a lot to take in, but nonetheless, the pandemic has taught me to persevere.
There is no reason to be bitter and hold onto a year that was stressful. It happened, and now the focus is on this year. New challenges and new memories. Tech is doing their best to please everyone during this time and so I will take it as it is.
It is overwhelming, yes, but nothing new. Switch-ups in my life are common now, so if anything, it will be like clockwork. Here is to the unexpected school year, part two.
