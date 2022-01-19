The wording of the term does not change its consequence; it means that fewer women are either opting out of the idea of starting a family or they simply cannot. Irrespective of the cause, it occurs to me that both the system and society are colluding to make this beautiful experience, skippable. Here is how the system can do better: Reasonable maternity leaves, affordable education based on merit so that not just women, but everyone alike is not entering the prime of their lives neck deep in debts and more importantly, affordable, accessible healthcare.
This helps in one very huge way- it gives every individual a chance to start and experience family life just as easily as our predecessors did, what we make of that chance is a choice.
Now here is how we-the society can do better: We can start by not glamorizing this situation and calling it a choice. Agreed, women are succeeding exponentially in all fields, but the wage gap still prevails. Women make 93 cents for every dollar men make. This is far better than the 80 cents to one-dollar ratio that prevailed just 4 years ago but it’s still not equal. No young lady wants to lose themselves into inescapable debt chasms therefore, the “choice” of not wanting to start a family is more damage control or fear avoidance at best.
This does not negate the fact that women who have everything going their way choose to make their own womb decisions, but the number is scanty.
Only 34 out of 550 jobs listed in the census data pay women more than men. We have a long way to go, and we must not mistake our lack of resources as choices. Certainly, the society has already come a long way and women fortunately still can feel complete if they don’t have children or choose not to have children.
Childbearing and child rearing are unique duties women get the opportunity to perform, everything from our mind to our bodies are equipped to bring a life into this world—a venture that is almost God-like and fulfilling.
Had I just been an idea and a choice my mother chose not to make; I imagine the number of things both her and I would’ve missed.
As a young girl I saw my mother do it all including but not limited to: Having children, running a successful medical practice, going to graduate school at the age of 45. The idea of motherhood excites me because my mother set a great example of it. Just imagine, if each one of us had the same opportunity as my mother did, we would make this whole thing look like a piece of cake.
I did not even touch upon bodily changes and mental changes women go through during and after childbirth and how difficult it is to then reset and get back on track.
Those topics might require an entirely new column which I would be happy to shed light on as a healthcare professional, as a woman and more importantly as one of you. Here’s to a near future of real choices.
