On Nov. 5, 2021, rapper Travis Scott held his annual music festival, Astroworld. A night of fun and festivities quickly turned lethal as the surging crowd resulted in the deaths of eight people and the injuries of many more.
The result of poor planning and mismanagement created a dangerous environment for partygoers, the instability of the event causing the unimaginable.
However, the behavior of the crowd played a role in the chaos, with celebrity worship mentality from die-hard fans contributing to the outcome.
Celebrity worship, first coined by researchers Lynn E. McCutcheon and John Maltby, describes a psychological disorder in which an individual is obsessed with a public figure or figures such as a movie stars, rappers or singing groups.
The danger in this mindset reveals itself in situations such as the Astroworld tragedy, where people believe they must go to the extremes to witness their idols.
According to a 2019 NPR article, the social phenomenon of “stardom” details the obsessive nature of fans. This obsession often conceives an unhealthy mentality that blurs real-life connections and the false connections made with celebrities by their fans.
Stan culture, a phrase coined by rapper Eminem in 2000, exploits the toxicity of blind devotion by stans, in which these individuals refuse to see the imperfections of their idols, no matter how bad of a person they may actually be.
In contrast, in China, celebrity worship is frowned down upon. On the report of China’s celebrity culture, a 2021 New York Times article explains the attack of celebrity worship by the Chinese government. The latter declared celebrity worship to be poisoning the mind of China’s youth, referring to the crazed attitude by fans.
The belief in celebrity worship carries toxic actions, with bullying and stalking becoming unhealthy factors of the mindset.
The negativity of celebrity worship culture feeds into the savage nature of fans. As seen at the Astroworld festival, many fans with this mentality lack empathy for those around them. This shows that celebrity worship can breed apathy.
Dispelling this mindset is important in producing a healthy and safe enjoyment from fans. No one’s life should be at stake because of extreme devotions.
Lastly, those responsible for the event should be held accountable in all aspects. Their fans should encourage this accountability rather than ignore responsibility.
Festivals and concerts deserve to be safe and secure environments for fans to enjoy their favorite artist. The tragedy at Astroworld Festival is a devastating account of irresponsible conduct and wild fan behavior.
Although many other factors come into play, celebrity worship culture can be noted as a hazardous mindset that fans should avoid affecting their actions.
