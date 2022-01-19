The world of today sees many anxious and worried feelings. From the ‘woke’ campaign with societal tensions regarding race from the ongoing pandemic, society often feels at a loss of hope.
The roles of celebrities carry a lot of influence and impact. From social to political views, celebrity opinion has persuasive effects on public perception. Speaking on the injustices of the world, celebrities use their platforms to spread such information, sometimes to work in their favor.
This disingenuous attitude contributes to the performative activism that plagues Hollywood. With 2020’s explosive affairs, social media witnessed a frenzy in divisive opinions and reactions to the world. For example, the Black Lives Matter movement saw a rise in action, following the death of George Floyd by police in May 2020.
At a time of major media coverage, celebrities took to donating and protesting in response to the social unrest. However, these celebrities are the same individuals who have been “cancelled” or exposed for racist behavior.
For example, reality TV and beauty mogul Kim Kardashian donated money to help those in need during these times of social unrest. However, Kim Kardashian is also viewed as someone who represents complicit behavior in appropriating black culture.
Furthermore, in the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, celebrities rallied to create a cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine”. Though the video was done to encourage hope, the cover was labeled tone-deaf. People criticized celebrities for hiding away in wealth while many others struggled to stay safe against COVID-19.
Recognizing the underlying apathy shown by celebrities, performative activism is being called out for its lack of actual help.
The problem in performative activism lies in the inaction behind celebrity’s flawed words. This hypocrisy is harmful to those relying on the help of others.
Understanding the job of a celebrity is to be liked, the reason behind performative activism is not a complicated concept. However, societal opinion blurs the line between genuine values and false validation.
By being true in one’s actions, celebrities can work to better the world by putting effort into the justices they believe in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.