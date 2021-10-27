The Texas Tech campus is home to nearly 10,000 students living on campus this semester, according to U.S News & World Report. With this number of students living on campus every semester on average, it is understandable for residence halls and home appliances to undergo gradual wear and tear through the years.
Although Tech does a good job of keeping these facilities and appliances clean and usable for the most part, there are some areas in which this wear and tear renders these appliances or facilities useless to students.
A prime example of this issue is the laundry facilities in the Tech residence halls, which are some of the most used and shared appliances are available to students living on campus. Many of these laundry machines, however, have become broken to the point where they are useless.
In fact, some of the machines on campus have actually been breaking down to the point that they are damaging students’ clothes and materials. Although there may be signs displaying a broken machine or one that is under repair, this can leave an entire floor or residence hall with very few working machines to share among hundreds of students.
Not only does this provide an inconvenience to the students, but this issue may also be dangerous for Tech’s residents. In Murray Hall, there have been a countless number of fires causing students to have to evacuate their dorms. These fires have occurred nearly twice in the past few weeks.
One of the causes of these accidents could be the lack of adequate and up-to-date machinery and equipment, as many of the laundry machines in Murray have been breaking down mid-wash or dry, sometimes leaving a strong odor to linger throughout the hallway from the laundry room.
One of these fires in particular was allegedly in the kitchen of the Murray dining hall, which may also align with this issue of some of the appliances not being completely up to date.
If this issue is also present in the dining hall facilities, this presents a danger not only to the students but to the kitchen staff as well.
Fortunately, all students and workers in Murray have managed to be out of these fires safely and return to their day-to-day lives without any major issues; however, it is important to take this issue into consideration when evaluating student life on campus at Tech.
It is understandable considering the age of some of our campuses with older buildings; not all facilities will be up to the same standard in regard to how modern or updated they are. With this being said, however, it is admirable that despite these issues, our campus still maintains a high standard of cleanliness throughout all college buildings, residence halls, as well as dining halls.
In order for our students living on campus to have all necessary supplies readily available to them, it is crucial for Tech to make it a priority to have accessible, working appliances.
