It is required for students at Texas Tech who live on campus to purchase a dining plan. I bought one but am still struggling how to put it to the best use.
The dining locations on campus are located around housing facilities. It makes sense to correlate housing and dining together when paying tuition. However, there is some questionable decision making when it comes to what is being offered.
The campus dining halls travel to only three continents. At nearly every facility, there is American, Asian, Mexican and sometimes Italian cuisine. These are good but get old very quickly.
Some restaurants though like The Carvery at Stangle/Murdough, have a changing menu. Not everyone has the convivence of physically getting to that dining hall. Geographically, you almost are forced to stick with what is close to you.
Which possibly could be the reason why the food variety is the same. No student feels left out at their dining hall. However, students still do.
My issue is if the food options from dining halls are supposed to coherently be the same, why is there only a couple places on campus to get a side of vegetables?
Eating as a college student is already difficult to do. You do not even get the option to eat better here on campus.
Friends of mine have said just to get their daily fruit and vegetable intake, they have to go off campus and buy frozen produce.
Tech hospitality says, “Feed your inner Raider”, but what they feed us is not truly fueling us. I know if students are capable of buying frozen vegetables and reheating them, the dining halls are too.
I know sometimes there are fruits available to purchase, but the options are so limited. There could be dietary needs for a student, and they are not met because of the lack of options given.
I am aware of the dietary needs available now. There are gluten free, vegetarian and vegan options, but not enough. Where do our dining bucks go to?
The correct way to phrase it, is that we purchase credit to eat on campus. Not even an option to opt out. While I have appreciated being able to quickly grab a bite near where I live, it seems to be an unfair trade.
There is the Red & Black, Matador and Double T. In that order, it goes from highest dining plan to lowest depending on what a student prefers.
The conversion of the money to dining bucks is a shift from what you think you would actually be getting. If purchasing the Red & Black dining plan, you pay $4,155 for your dining bucks to equal 2,436 dining bucks.
Ideally, that may seem reasonable because hospitality says that with the money they will “...bring new and unique dining options to campus.”
I have yet to see those changes. If anything, I see certain restaurants close, and dishes stay the exact same.
The only reason I even have much to say on what I am eating is because the money I am spending on dining bucks could be put to better use on buying groceries off campus.
If we are forced to purchase a dining plan and then expected to use that dining plan, give me more options that are reasonably priced and versatile.
Enticing me with “discounts” at certain locations is overdue. Especially when being a student here should already be discounted enough if I want a meal.
Tech does not lack though with food chains. Chick-fil-A is on all sides of campus. We have a Starbucks, Einstein Bros Bagels and Quiznos. It is exciting to have a piece of off campus on campus but again, the prices do not add up.
It is way cheaper to just go off campus and to not use my dining bucks than use my dining bucks on a venti iced coffee and be left with no dining bucks at the end of the semester. That is how they get you.
Spend all your bucks on the name brand foods, just for you to add more money on your card. It works on me, but I warn others.
In the end, do as I say, not as I do. Tech does have delicacies that I like and that I will keep going back to. It is about balance and maintaining the money you have with regard to food.
Tech needs to practice what they preach when it comes to hospitality. Students should be receiving the food options they paid for. Their dining bucks should actually be worth it.
Whether that is more discounts, wider variety, or more for our money, changes like these need to be made so Tech students can be more than glad to eat on campus.
