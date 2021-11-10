777 is considered an auspicious or lucky number by a lot of numerologists (and by people in Las Vegas). 777 was also the flight fare for my meticulously planned trip to India. I thought to myself, “That’s a lucky fare!”
Sadly, due to a pervading shortage of staff, several domestic and international flights were cancelled in the past week. My flight to India with a fare of $777 wasn’t immune to this unforeseen cancellation, despite three 7s working hard to keep it lucky.
Ironically, my lucky flight was cancelled at 3 am (considered the beginning of the witch hour). Lucky or not, I will be spending my Christmas break in a college town. How does a student town look when most students leave it? Is it just a town? Or a carnival of rust?
Since 777 is involved in the mix and I am a hopeless romantic, I want to believe that my time during the Christmas break would bring me a twist of kismet. This past year has helped each of us value human contact more than ever, yet solitude is equally blissful and purgatory to me. I prophesize that I am in for a big surprise that would completely change my life. If not, I would know if I want to spend subsequent Christmas breaks in Lubbock. Thanks to 777, I am winning both ways.
Solitude can quickly metamorphose into loneliness. I am blessed to have a solid network of friends who each volunteered to make my Christmas happier and less lonely. That’s what these experiences teach us, don’t they? Finding our families in people who were once complete strangers. Humans sure have an excellent ability to seek and solidify meaningful relationships.
I have earned plenty of wonderful experiences in the short time I’ve lived in this little town. My family is always just a call away. I know when the time is conducive, I’ll surely be able to see them. Lubbock, in its own way, asked me to stay with it for the holidays. Perhaps, it too is looking for a family? Perhaps, towns have hearts too?
A place is all about its people. According to the movoto.com, Lubbock is rated as the most boring city to live in America. As a new resident, this is a heartbreaking factoid, but I know a town isn’t born boring. A lack of like-minded individuals, not feeding to its residents’ tastes and fewer engaging things could be some of the reasons why a college town earns this infamous title. Are residents exempted from the onus? The answer is no.
Our town gets voted the most boring town. What can we do to change it? How can we make it a town worth staying back even during the holidays? This title is a cry for help. Our university runs in the veins of this town, we are the people responsible for its vigor and vitality. What can we learn from some of the more entertaining towns of America? What are they doing right?
The usual metrics to rate the entertainment quotient of a town include: its diversity of restaurants, cost effectiveness, movie theatres per capita, number of dance clubs, public beaches and number of affordable restaurants with a rating of 4.5.
One of the glaring issues thatI consider a major impediment is the accessibility of these places despite their presence in the town.
Several international students or new residents cannot get around the town easily due to a sparse public transport. To assume everyone has their own vehicle could cause businesses to be setup in areas where the accessibility is low.
Such businesses automatically lose a large clientele. One could have all these wonderful places but if one can’t get there, then they’re not really serving any purpose.
For someone who is going to spend my time in this town during the holidays, I want to be able to cherish my time here. Year after year, I don’t want to be tired of Lubbock.
I believe that this town has potential to be more enjoyable, we have a lot of work to do as its citizens. No lonely lunches in Lubbock should be dreaded henceforth.
No survey should vote it the most boring town. Now that it has asked me to stay with it for holidays, let’s hope Lubbock and I both have a change in kismet. All hail, 777!
