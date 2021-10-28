There is a simple answer as to why we do not have any days off for Halloween. It is not a federal holiday; however, schools should be somewhat accommodating and have one day after the day of Halloween free for students to relax.
This year, Halloween falls on a Sunday, therefore after doing whatever festivities, students are expected to operate at 100 percent the next day, Monday. A day where no one wants to fully operate in a normal week.
Breaks should not be just given at the end of a term where students are burned out from exams.
People celebrate Halloween in many ways. Some like to party, dress up or scare, but whatever it is, when it falls on a weekday, the fun is cut short. This may just sound like a college student wanting a freebie to “slack” off but as a college student, sometimes we do need those days.
For nine months in an academic year, most students work hard to achieve not only academic success but to do well in their jobs, internships or more. A day off at the end of October would do no harm and could be easily made up somewhere else in the year.
A day off for this fun holiday would give students the final push to Thanksgiving and to do well for finals. It does no person any good to just stress for a long period of time and then reward themselves at the end. If Texas Tech wants to advocate for mental health and school balance, having a few dead days incorporated before exams, would be much appreciated by students.
Even if Halloween fell on a Friday or Saturday, a three-day weekend should be considered as students still are given their regular homework, test or job responsibilities. A day to truly relax or catch up on work should be considered in the fall season.
The only break students are close to is Thanksgiving. But even then, students are stressing about finals and cannot truly relax. With this year’s Halloween falling on a Sunday, tests may very well be happening on the following Monday.
Halloween is also not the only holiday to be celebrated in this time. Día de los Muertos is celebrated this year starting the day after Halloween. Which goes back to the idea that there should be a day off.
While this is typically celebrated by Mexicans, in remembering their ancestors, a day off should be considered. Christmas is a holiday typically only celebrated by Christians, but it is a federal holiday everyone gets time off for.
Families should be able to prepare for this holiday as it is a sacred time dedicated to reconnecting with their ancestors. That includes students who may want to be with their families at home.
If Tech has classes the day after Halloween, students may not be able to do a quick trip home.
While all these holidays can be celebrated prior to the actual dates, it is not the same. It would make a huge difference to students to know they have no classes to worry about going to after Halloween and they can do whatever they want with the free time.
Mentally, students may have felt better last spring, as wellness days were incorporated into each month in replacement of a spring break. The absence of a week-long break was missed, but just when it was getting difficult to stay ahead of classes, a break presented itself in a form of a three-day weekend.
For Halloween, not only is it fitting and aligning with Día de los Muertos but would be appreciated for students as they want to succeed in college and have other priorities. Classes being cancelled the next day after Halloween would do just that.
When students graduate college, they will have no choice but to work all day every day while having to balance their social life, work life and beyond. The least college could do now is provide them a small break in between to help with that balance.
