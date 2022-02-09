Representation is very important when it comes to reality TV shows. Especially ones that are regarding dating or rely on a love theme. I, of course, love to see Black people incorporated in these settings as Black people also want to find love. However, the love story plot for Black women seems to fall short.
Token diversity is placed in these reality shows and the characters’ treatment is not ideal. For example, the newest season of Netflix’s “Too Hot to Handle’’ features eight attractive people from all over the world. There are two Black women and while they are all supposed to be equally attractive, they are not anyone’s first pick. Instead, the tanned white woman with blue eyes is every man’s favorite and the show just becomes “The Bachelorette” as she just tries to fight off all the men who want her.
The Black women are left stranded as to who they can be with as no one is fighting for their attention. This is a common theme in TV shows as the beauty standard has not changed nor has anyone elses preferences. Even Black women are not attractive to Black men in some reality TV situations.
According to self.com, there are examples of reality TV show seasons where Black women do find love. As you go down the list whoever, it’s season nine of “Married At First Sight’’ or season 11. Or, it’s the show “Love is Blind”.
“Love is Blind” is a reality based on the idea that you do not see the other person until you are wanting to propose to them. Proving Black women are successful in the dating game when they are not seen. That creates an underlying problem.
In these shows, Black women are not the first choice when it is based on attractiveness. Typically, it takes contestants time to warm up to them while the white contestants are naturally approached. In addition to that, Black women will have phenomenal personalities, ones that are even better than their counterparts but they will be kicked to the curb so fast. Especially dark-skinned women, which opens another conversation about colorism in the TV industry.
Seeing someone who looks like me on TV is always a comforting feeling and Black women all over are thinking the same thing. We are rooting for them, feel for them and of course, feel just as disappointed when they are eliminated or not picked. While it is just a show for entertainment, this is what is experienced in real life.
Black women face the challenge every day of who will think they are worthy to date. That goes both inside and outside the Black community. So when Black women are put on a public platform and even more humiliated, it proves our point even more when it comes to Black women never being a contender.
No, someone cannot change who they are attracted to but maybe the people who cast these shows can choose male counterparts who are less shallow. That, and be open minded as to how women feel in these situations. Love has no race. Subconscious or not, men in these shows think with just their sexual desires and while that is the preface of some of the shows, Black women are still last in line for desirability.
There should not be shows created specifically for the Black community, only because Black people are the last ones chosen in other shows. That defeats the purpose of Black people having an equal playing field.
However, the token characters should not be placed in shows just for added diversity. They should be intended to be love interests amongst the cast.
Not all reality dating shows intentionally outcast Black women, but the majority do. Reality dating shows need to evaluate the show they are being broadcasted and realize they are just amplifying the problem, they should help solve it. What needs changing is the casting. More women of color need to be the centerpiece and less portrayed of the background characters who never were going to be the main focal point in the first place.
