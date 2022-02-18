Black History Month is meant to be for all. It is a time to specifically remember the history, culture and iconic people who have shaped the U.S. to what it is today. Black people already know most of that. The entertainment industry tries to educate other people about what Black people endure through TV shows and movies.
Some are perfectly portrayed and tell the story like never before. Films like; “Selma”, where audiences watch Martin Luther King behind the scenes of his activism, “Hidden Figures'' showcasing the important Black women involved with the NASA astronaut launch and “Just Mercy” where Michael B. Jordan plays a lawyer who wants to help those wrongly convicted and cannot afford a lawyer. Those types of films show the Black people who stepped up at a time where they were told to sit down.
These films are for everybody, but the narrative always seems to be the same when it comes to films and shows about Black people. Black people should be able to enjoy movies and shows without seeing traumatic events occur like racism, slavery or segregation.
There are films that follow themes of love, comedy or family matters, but they are overshadowed by films that are about the darker reality of being Black. Black people deserve evergreen and light-hearted stories as well.
Looking at the designated Black History Month aisle in stores for entertainment, all that fills the shelves is Black trauma films. Granted, there are films that have broken records and have been watched by many like Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”, a story about white people and their fascination with Black qualities. However, Peele made another film that didn’t exploit Black trauma but instead was about a Black family in a horror movie setting.
That film was not about race, it was an entirely different plot. Those films are wanted. There needs to be a balance of films between horror movies and Black horror movies where only Black people need to feel afraid. There is already enough of that in the real world and so when I want to go watch a movie during Black History Month, I don’t want to see another film about police brutality.
It is slowly becoming more of a normal phenomenon as Black creators and producers are taking it upon themselves to create shows about Black people and it not be about the Black struggle. The entertainment industry tries to create relatable stories when it comes to these movies but if you are not Black it is hard to capture that feeling in a film or movie.
Which is why it is important Black creators continue to keep making films that are for everyone, but specially Black people. Issa Rae’s “Insecure” encompasses a story about an adult woman going through life’s ups and downs. Seems simple enough; however, she is Black and faces life through a different lens than the white counterpart.
The show can be enjoyed by all but it is one that allows Black people to relate even more to. It gets quite redundant to watch a show made for a white audience. When Black people want to watch a show for themselves, it usually has to be about violence or Black people dying or dealing with racism.
These shows should not completely vanish though. They are important for allies or the majority of the audience to see and learn, but the plot can only get so far. Black people should be main characters in shows where they are successful or have families and deal with just typical drama.
Old ‘90s shows had that appeal and were even favored by a lot of people. Shows such as “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” or “Martin”.
These were shows that featured Black characters but their whole personality and theme wasn’t struggling and being Black. There were episodes that talked about important manners but for the most part it was a comedy that was about life. Characters were talking about their families, love life or school— something everyone can relate to, but Black people could see themselves on the screen.
It is slowly becoming a more normal concept that Black people are cast for a story, not about race. Black actors and actresses can play more than one character— Black. It is great to witness for the time being, but I hope it continues to be a movement that Black people are people who just want to be seen as equal in the entertainment industry.
