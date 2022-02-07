Education is vital in shaping the minds of generations of learners. An important aspect of education is the history that is taught to people. However, the U.S. has failed in many ways to deliver the proper teaching of its history, appealing to the systematic racism that continuously harms African Americans and minorities. This is evident in the recent bans of Critical race theory.
Critical race theory details the education of civil rights and intersectionality of race, class, disability and gender. This study focuses on teaching the social construct of these subjects and exploring how society fails to improve racial justice.
In June 2021, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill that limits the teachings of current events, an aim that deters the conversation of racism and social justice going on in the U.S. today.
With a handful of states passing similar laws, the ban of Critical race theory attacks the truth to how racism affects the world today. Movements such as Black Lives Matter are at risk of disappearing in history with the ban encouraging denial and lies surrounding current social justice.
Furthermore, the ban on Critical race theory changes the truth of the identity and history of the U.S.; the ban feeds into a false delivery of information which can fall into the hands of racist teachings and the denial of racism itself.
Racist groups such as white supremacists may use this ban to continue to twist narratives of racism and hate to encourage others into similar mindsets. The lack of information and the insertion of misinformation is a dangerous combination for the minds of youth.
The purpose of the bill is to teach that the U.S. is a racist country, built on the backs of enslaved people and the prejudice against African Americans and other groups of color. Hiding this truth is an injustice to minorities.
Even more so, with police brutality ruining Black communities and the continued systematic racism that affects black lives’, the teachings of current social justice is important in creating change for present and future generations.
Comments from authoritative figures such as U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz that explain the Critical race theory is racist itself for “centering on the country’s racial conflict” are ignorant and hypocritical. Figures like Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott benefit from racist attitudes and groups to stay in power, especially when evaluating their main support.
The conversation of race does not highlight hate towards any group, but rather explores the roots of racism and the ways change can be implemented.
The education of history has fallen to the tests of not only time, but change. As a student in the U.S., my public school education lacked many real truths behind the extent of racism and how engrained it is then and now.
In addition, this lack of information submits to the racist attitudes towards minorities, especially in Texas where misinformation has fed into hatred towards African and Mexican Americans.
Recent examples of racism, such as former President Donald Trump’s campaign and supporters’ actions is an example of what may be avoided teaching to younger generations. The blatant underlying racist tones against African Americans and people of Mexican heritage showcases how current these attitudes are, and how they have cemented a place in today’s history.
Marking the beginning of Black History Month, Feb. 1 celebrate the incredible impact of African Americans in the U.S., recognizing there would be no American history without the history of African Americans.
However, the ban of Critical race theory challenges the truth of America, blurring the fact that African Americans built and continue to strengthen this country. Knowing this, the U.S. continues to unlawfully murder and disadvantage its own people.
The ban on Critical race theory continues the cycle of ignorance and lack of accountability that has plagued the U.S. from the time it was created to now. Working to step forward, the ban should be uplifted and the proper education of race and social justice would unite the truth and move into redeeming the country today.
