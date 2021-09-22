As September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month, all individuals should become mindful and considerate towards families who are impacted by childhood cancer, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As only 4% of all funding towards cancer research goes towards childhood cancer, it is time to reevaluate our individual roles during the month of September.
When thinking of childhood cancer, most individuals imagine the damage the disease does to the child. Although it is extremely important to notice and identify the negative effects on the child, it is worth identifying the effect childhood cancer has on the family as well.
Childhood cancer alone brings a new set of challenges and hardships that cause family and close friends to fear for the child’s life.
Although families who suffer from the effects of childhood cancer are encouraged to implement laughter and fun into their lives, they often feel guilty for doing so.
Even when experiencing genuine joy or even ecstasy, the thief that is childhood cancer sneaks itself into conscious thought and continues to manifest stress, anxiety or depression within the impacted individual.
When COVID-19 is added to the equation, it becomes more important than ever to stand beside the families whose lives have been turned upside down quite a few times.
The pandemic has created several instances in which debating about the COVID-19 vaccine or potential mask mandates has taken precedence over the need for empathy for families who are affected by childhood cancer.
Of course, as the human race has collectively lived in a fear-inducing world, these discussions are bound and expected to happen.
However, more education and awareness regarding the effects of childhood cancer can naturally diminish arguments in which such factors (that could end up saving a child’s life) are debated.
Sometimes, individuals need to focus on the big picture, as our temporary discomfort could prevent an indefinite experience of loss and a multitude of grief.
The effects of childhood cancer involve a combination of worst-case scenarios that cause unimaginable mental, emotional and even physical damage to the family.
When these families come across insensitive remarks regarding a mask mandate, for example, then grief and despondency is quickly turned into frustration and shame.
Albeit often unintentional, inconsiderate remarks, especially those that are posted on a public platform such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, worsen a family’s experience by at least tenfold.
Families should not ever, under any circumstance, feel guilty for actively choosing to promote and support a world that is as safe as possible for the immunocompromised child; this applies to the families of any individual of any age who is suffering from cancer.
Although it may be tempting, individuals should refrain from making harsh comments regarding safety measures, such as masks or vaccines, that could keep a child alive.
As many parents who are concerned for their child (understandably so) publicly denounce the benefits of the health precautions set in place to stop the spread of COVID-19, they unintentionally denounce a family’s measures to keep their child from experiencing the unthinkable.
Families who are affected by childhood cancer might be comforted when their community takes necessary health precautions to ensure the safety of the affected child.
Political differences aside, the safety or even life of a child should not fall into the hands of an unwilling population who criticizes the efforts made by families so they are able to live a little bit more comfortably and perhaps sleep at night without a general sense of dread eating them from within.
Childhood Cancer Awareness Month should promote education, resources and discussion, even if it generates some uncomfortable discussions.
Individuals who are not directly affected by childhood cancer or any type of cancer should consider it a great privilege.
With privilege comes a more immediate need for education and awareness, which happens to manifest itself into compassion and empathy within today’s climate.
