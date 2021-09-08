The silent pandemic devastating men-depression.You have been in bed for days, lacking the motivation to complete the simplest of tasks. Making food or doing laundry seems to be monumental tasks. Everyone just assumes you are lazy or lack motivation, when in reality you are caught in the cold grip of depression.
You have been told your whole life to act tough, ignore all emotions and rely on yourself. Those who show emotion are patronized from an early age and branded as “wimps”. You are a man, independent and provider for all.
The idea that a “real” man is a fighter, protector, provider and retains control over all aspects of life are the rules of masculinity men learn from an early age. Starting in childhood you begin to form a false persona that presents you as a hardline follower to these rules. Your emotions and well-being, forget about them, they’re not important according to society. These buried feelings do not simply disappear with age, but rather build upon issues that later lead to mental illnesses such as depression.
This has led to higher rates of drug and alcohol consumption among men. These substances are a used as a coping mechanism and are ineffective. It is a temporary solution that will lead to more issues.
Depression is a difficult thing to understand for those not affected by it. However, for those affected by depression, it is difficult to describe what they are feeling.
Depression is a common and serious mental illness that causes overwhelming feelings of sadness and loss of interest. This negatively affects all aspects of a depressed persons life. Depression affects everyone differently, thus making it difficult to diagnose.
It is important that men are to be taught from a young age to talk about their feelings with each other and understand that feelings of sadness are normal.
I’d rather sit and listen to your problems then sit at your funeral. Men with depression need to know someone cares and that they can discuss their emotions. Knowing someone cares is the best support someone suffering from depression can have.
With mental health awareness continually growing there is still hope for an answer to this pandemic. There is still a lack of understanding surrounding the issue, but the efforts battling the crisis are becoming more widespread.
In recent years, men’s mental health has become a larger topic of discussion. This was brought up by studies by the “American Foundation for Suicide Prevention”.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention released a study that announced that “The age-adjusted suicide rate in 2019 was 13.93 per 100,000 individuals.” And “In 2019, men died by suicide 3.63x as often as women.”. Suicide is now the tenth largest cause of death in the United States.
If you are struggling with mental health, just know that you are not alone. Campus resources like Student Health Services, are willing and able to help you through these difficult times.
If you are suffering from a mental illness and contemplating suicide, please call National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255 and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and Chat: 800-799-4889.
Just know that you are not alone in this and there is always help, you just need to reach out.
