We must stop the backlash toward celebrities who make a transition to making more mature content. They have no obligation to retain a squeaky-clean image to appease anyone.
On March 25, Lil Nas X released the music video for his new single “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name).” With its dreamlike, computer-generated visuals, the video alluded to the Garden of Eden and showed Lil Nas X sliding down to hell on a pole, greeting Satan with a seductive dance and then killing him.
The video racked up millions of views within a day of its release. It was highly memorable and controversial, undoubtedly because of its use of overt sexuality alongside Biblical imagery.
The controversy around Lil Nas X’s public image has been building up for a while. He came out as gay at the peak of his “Old Town Road” fame in 2019; he dressed up in drag as Nicki Minaj after actively hiding his pre-fame support for her.
For many people, seeing the artist behind the 2019 song of the year — the song children were singing and dancing to in schools across the nation — with this flamboyant, scandalous persona was appalling. Lil Nas X was called demonic and disappointing online, especially after the release of his Satan Shoe that was said to contain a drop of human blood inside, according to the fashion collective that released it, MSCHF.
Whether or not people take issue with Lil Nas X’s actions is none of my concern. What puzzles me is how people are convinced their cries of outrage are enough to shame him into meekly apologizing and returning to his era of being a heterosexual rapping cowboy.
Lil Nas X joins the list of several other artists who have been shamed for putting out a more mature image and supposedly not doing their jobs as role models — Britney Spears, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande are a few. Conveniently, these criticisms dance around any mention of the abuse and exploitation many stars face that might contribute to a rougher persona as they age.
This refusal to let public figures grow up and explore their self-expression is obsessive. It’s shocking how puritanical our society shows itself to be.
Female and LGBTQ artists like the ones I have mentioned are cracked down on 10 times harder than others when they explore their sexuality.
It only takes one song like “Anaconda” by Nicki Minaj or “WAP” by Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B to send the Internet into a slut-shaming tizzy.
Probably the most tired, insincere defense of spewing hatred at celebrities is, “Think of the children!” Most social media platforms have a minimum age restriction in order to make an account.
TVs and other electronic devices come with parental locks. Streaming services have entire catalogs dedicated to children’s media.
There’s no denying that mature content is more prevalent and hard to shield children from in mainstream media, but the tools to protect your children’s innocence are abundant if you’re truly devoted to that goal. Why rely on adult celebrities to raise your children?
Society’s priorities are skewed. Our fixation on chastity and goodness is ironic considering the gruesome injustices that are carried out daily that we’ve become desensitized to.
As Lil Nas X wrote in a Tweet, “there is a mass shooting every week that our government does nothing to stop. me sliding down a CGI pole isn’t what’s destroying our society.”
People, including artists who have dedicated themselves to a life in the public eye, are allowed to grow and change. If that personal change is something you don’t agree with, I encourage you to take your hands off the keyboard before you give the human being on the other side of your screen a hard time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.