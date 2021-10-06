Texas Tech University prides itself in having some of the best and most diverse extracurriculars and student organizations and athletics. Tech student organizations make up such a large community at Tech and it is crucial that all the members and teams putting in such hard work are able to fully receive the recognition they deserve.
However, I do not believe that this is always the case among all of Tech’s teams and extracurriculars. Tech judging teams in particular are a group I believe deserve more recognition for the amount of work that goes into their craft.
The livestock judging team has won a myriad of national championships since 1934. That was the first year a national championship was won by the Tech team.
The horse judging team also competed recently and even brought home a third-place award. Our meat judging team won its 15th national championship in 2020 and is continuing to perform phenomenally in competition.
These, however, are not the extracurricular activities that are talked about around campus. In fact, for teams that perform so well at competition, they receive some of the least amount of recognition in comparison to some of Tech’s other student organizations.
While there isn’t a large number of members on the judging teams, they still deserve the same amount of recognition given to organizations such as Greek life, Student Government Association, RISE, etc. In fact, the livestock judging team has 18 active members, the meat judging team has 17 and the wool judging team has 14 members.
Nonetheless, these teams continue to outperform judging teams from all over the United States. It is especially crucial that these teams receive the admiration they deserve in a city like Lubbock.
Lubbock is West Texas’ hub for all things agriculture, viticulture as well as plants and animal sciences. In fact, a large portion of the country’s cotton production comes from West Texas.
Because of this, our teams in the agriculture field and all types of livestock, meat, horse or wool judging, contain members who have worked tirelessly for years to master their skills in such a competitive field, especially that of West Texas.
The judging teams normally consist of juniors and seniors of any major who are looking to further their knowledge in the field of livestock and agriculture. These programs are meant to prepare students who go on to pursue careers in the agriculture field ranging from horse judging to livestock judging, to even wool judging.
These students go on to work for some of the biggest corporations in the agricultural and production industries. I believe it is important that they begin to be more recognized for the tremendous work they do both in and outside of competition.
I think a part of the reason that they are not recognized on a large scale in comparison to some of the other student organizations that Tech has to offer is because these teams make up such a small population of Tech as a whole. With their increased championships and awareness, however, these teams are growing in popularity among the Tech and Lubbock Community.
Tech even provides intermediate level teams available to freshman and even high school students looking to get more experience and preparation for the field.
The Tech community should urge students, faculty and all Tech fans to relay the same support to the judging teams as they do to our sports, arts and other extracurricular activities and student organizations. With this added support, then our judging teams will continue to do well and to bring home championships to the Tech community for years to come.
