At Texas Tech, there are several unique school traditions. Traditions such as the Goin’ Band from Raiderland and the Masked Rider are exclusive to Tech and should be valued and appreciated by students.
The Goin’ Band is worth learning more about, for a great amount of time goes into the preparation for game day activities.
Unfortunately, their efforts are mostly unappreciated, as the time devoted to showcasing the marching band’s talent is also an optimal time to grab drinks or food from the concession stands.
Of course, one should be able to enjoy food and drinks while watching the football game, but it is possible to listen to one’s hunger cues while appreciating the mental and physical effort exerted by the Goin’ Band.
Many individuals tend to undermine the skill required to participate in a marching band. Arguably, watching a marching band performance is just as entertaining as watching a football game.
Firstly, playing an instrument alone can be very, very difficult, especially at the collegiate level. Finger placement, dynamic and breathing technique are just a few variables of the equation that contribute to a satisfactory instrumental performance.
While playing an instrument, musicians also have to maintain correct posture, which involves all parts of the body from the waist up.
Holding an instrument correctly while playing it precisely involves an amount of mental and physical effort that is rarely found in other recreational activities.
While maintaining correct instrumental technique, correct posture and hand positioning, band members must also memorize a set of drills to perform with uttermost precision.
As the Jones AT&T Stadium is able to seat 60,454, the Goin’ Band must be able to perform under the pressure of thousands upon thousands of spectators.
Learning and performing drills correctly while using proper marching technique and playing an instrument is a strenuous task that should not be taken lightly, regardless if one is able to view the performance or not.
Taking all of these factors into consideration, one must also remember that members of the Goin’ Band learn multiple shows during the football season, which require learning several different drills and music.
Students who are able to uphold the band’s exemplary status while also balancing school should be admired and respected, which may manifest itself into watching the band’s show at least once during the football season.
Balancing academics and learning new drill and music can be challenging, especially for freshmen who are adjusting to a new lifestyle.
In general, musicians tend to be under appreciated due to the modernization of music. This is exacerbated when fans pay more attention to the football team than they do the band.
While at away football games, band members can expect the fans from the opposing team to not pay attention to the show, which should encourage Tech fans to support the band like they would support the football team.
Unlike the football team, the band does not receive TV coverage and thus does not receive as much appreciation; this fact should encourage Tech fans to take time to enjoy the band at the next home football game.
Outside of the Jones AT&T Stadium, the Goin’ Band travels to all the away football games and it was the first marching band in the United States to do so; fans should take this history into account when learning more about the band.
As the Goin’ Band currently has over 400 members, which makes it one of the largest college marching bands in the nation, the band’s efforts and talent should receive more attention from Tech fans.
Overall, both the football team and the Goin’ Band should be equally appreciated, as they both require intense preparation and both carry the Tech name well.
