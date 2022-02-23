In 2017, the U.S. issued Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990. This rule requires that all movie theaters have captioning devices. At the surface level, this may appear to be effective and adequate. However, for deaf individuals, it is the exact opposite.
Over the span of six years, I have attended dozens of showings at various movie theaters. Out of all of those experiences, only one time did my captioning device work throughout the entire film.
Often, movie theater employees are not sure how to troubleshoot the many errors that come with assisted listening/captioning devices. One major problem is that if the device malfunctions in the middle of the film, one cannot fix the issue without resetting the device to start with the captions at the beginning of the film.
In my experience, any kind of malfunction (which happens almost every time I visit the movie theater) automatically means I cannot enjoy the remainder of the movie. The only alternative would be a headphone device, but this accommodation is oftentimes useless for deaf individuals.
When the device malfunctions, then the deaf moviegoer has to leave the theater to go find an employee, thus missing part of the film. In addition, the deaf person ultimately wastes their money as they have to sit through a movie while not understanding what is happening. Even then, the deaf person is rarely offered a refund.
Also, asking for a captioning device can be a frustrating process. Many times, the employee rolls their eyes at me, thinking I do not really need such accommodation. Sometimes, they show obvious signs of annoyance because getting a captioning device is extra work on their part.
The obvious solution to this problem would be to eliminate ableism and discrimination from our society. However, this is often very difficult and requires a lot of intervention that disabled people might not be comfortable with.
In the rare scenario where the captioning device does work, then there are some flaws that make the devices uncomfortable or inconvenient for the user.
Captions displayed on a special type of glasses are very uncomfortable as a significant majority of its users wear hearing aids or cochlear implants. Wearing any type of bulky eyewear can be painful as the glasses and the hearing device often compete for space on the ear.
Captions displayed on a device anchored in one’s cup holder make it nearly impossible for the user to see the film and read the captions simultaneously. In my experience, I always have to look back and forth between the two, making it exhausting to do something that should be relaxing and enjoyable.
For this reason, all movie theaters in the United States should display captions on the movie screen. In addition to assisting deaf individuals, it also would help younger children with reading comprehension. Secondly, closed captioning would help those with auditory processing issues or those who simply missed something a character said.
However, many oppose this because it is ‘too distracting.’ Any individual who considers an accommodation as an inconvenience to their own, privileged lifestyle should reevaluate their attitude toward disabled people.
This goes for all types of accommodations; if one sees a wheelchair ramp and has no need for it, they can simply choose to ignore it and not use it. If one sees captions on the screen and decides they have no need for it, then that is fine. They can choose to ignore it. Also, the phenomenon of selective attention allows them to forget that the captions are even there.
Displaying captions on the movie screen would be easier than using faulty captioning devices. Captions would allow deaf individuals to experience something without prejudice or unwanted attention from employees who doubt their disability.
As a deaf person, I want to be able to enjoy a film with my friends and family. I want to be able to have the same opportunities and experiences as someone who is able-bodied.
