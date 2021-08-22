Hi, Red Raiders.
To new students, welcome to Texas Tech; to returning students, welcome back. I am Chyna Vargas, the opinions editor for The Daily Toreador.
I am new to this role, but I cannot tell you how excited I am to be a voice for the Tech community. I want to represent all students, faculty and staff and tell their stories.
While COVID-19 is still a relevant news topic, it is not the only news we want to hear. The opinions section will be starting an advice column this semester where students are free to ask questions to the Talking Toro.
Any questions can be asked, from, “Where can I find resources for mental health?” “How do I deal with my messy roommate?” to “How do I manage a work, school and life balance?” Your identity will be anonymous and safe with us at The DT. You ask the questions, we will answer them.
The advice column will be a weekly publication, whether that is in print, on our website, podcasts or even a simple tweet.
The Matador Beat podcast will continue publishing episodes every other week on our website. The opinions section plans to create new series on trending topics. One to be on the lookout for is Women in Journalism. Keep up with our social media, as our online presence will be more prevalent this semester.
COVID-19 is not a new topic, but there are new beginnings happening at Tech. At The DT, we want to capture it all. Being there for the campus community is what is most important to us.
I hope as the new opinions editor I can represent all of you. Again, I am so glad to be a part of this editorial staff and start a new beginning. If you have any questions, concerns or opinions you want to share, email me at chyvarga@ttu.edu.
Good luck to everyone this semester, and remember we are all in this together.
