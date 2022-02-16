On Feb. 11, an act against freedom of speech occurred in College Station. According to an article from The Battalion Online, Texas A&M’s President Katherine Banks said the 123-year-old paper had to stop print production immediately because The Battalion needed to leave print behind and focus its efforts only on digital production.
With no input from anyone working at The Battalion, Texas A&M leadership gave the editorial board at The Battalion no time to adjust to their executive ruling on ceasing all print production.
What many don’t see is the freedom we at a student publication have with regard to the content. With little to no prior restraint in many student-run newsrooms, students have the final say in what is being published.
This responsibility is a heavyweight on one’s shoulder and it’s something we don’t take lightly. We as journalists produce material because we want to keep our audience informed while capturing the stories many do not know about. Banks restricted the editorial board and staff’s ability to do so in its print product.
In our own newsroom, every Wednesday night The Daily Toreador’s editorial board plans and produces a print product we are proud of. We know and understand the work put into The Battalion’s printed publication and for Banks to diminish the effort the staff and editorial board put into it is unfair and unjust.
According to a Texas A&M news release, Banks said because of the reaction from her initial plan of removal, she has added two Battalion student employees to a group working to rebuild the journalism program.
Though we love to hear a major institution wants to revive journalism as a degree plan, it is not enough. Across the nation, student publications are the backbone of keeping universities and them accountable. We do our due diligence to seek the truth and report it.
Protecting journalists’ rights and acknowledging the efforts students invest in their student-run publication is the first step in the long road.
Specifically, student newspapers have opened many doors for journalists and allow them to have tangible content to use once they leave the student-run newsroom. The experiences a journalist gets from working with the freedoms we have are like no other.
Local journalism matters. Print is not dead. We stand with The Battalion.
The Daily Toreador Editorial Board
