Hub City Comic Convention is hosted Sept. 3 through 5 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center; offering vendors, a cosplay contest, and activities like wrestling matches and acrobats for attendees to watch.
Myrisa Rutter, the Comic Conventions public relations coordinator said the convention is full of pop culture, comics, anime, marvel, star wars, and anything nerdy. If it is in a nerdy category, it is at the Hub City Comic Convention.
“We will have a cosplay contest Saturday at 6 p.m.,” Rutter said. “It is always a lot of fun for people to show off their hard work, especially because they have had two years to work on it at this point.”
Rampage Wrestling will be doing that kind of traditional, over the top wrestling which children really love, she said. They will be here to do matches throughout the show starting on Saturday and the event will also feature an aerial atmosphere where performers will do acrobatics.
Rutter said their main audience is 18 to 35 year olds, but the convention has attractions for all ages, but the college aged group is mostly attracted to the merchandise that vendors offer.
“With college students I have found that anime has been making a big comeback and becoming a little bit more normalized.,” Rutter said. “I think it is because of the pandemic and people watched a lot.”
Rutter said the convention is happy to be back in Lubbock after a two year break due to COVID-19.
Along with the convention the owner of Monster Lair Comics, Robert Durband said last year was tough with the cancellation of the convention.
“A lot of what we do is not only doing our store and online sales, but it is doing comic conventions,” Durband said. “Conventions tend to disseminate the most information because you find out what the hot books are and what books are increasing in value. It really gives us more information to bring back to the shop.”
Rutter said Hub City Comic-Con has a pretty good system of vendors, but people sometimes do join the convention through social media. Rutter said social media is the convention's preferred way of advertising.
Rutter said in the following years the convention hopes to bring back interns, because that is how she started working for Hub City Comic-Con.
“I would love to have Texas Tech interns come back,” Rutter said. “I will have been here three years in November, and I graduated Tech in December of 2018.”
Kevin Chavarin, a third-year computer science major from Slaton said he heard about being a vendor through social media.
“Me and my friends are actually selling stuff here this year,” Chavarin said. “We have come to other conventions in the past because we live close by, but this time we decided to sell our own art.”
Chavarin and his friends said they make things that they would like and they want to share those things with others. They mostly sell digital designs which are put on stickers and buttons.
Rutter said this event started Friday night for VIP pass holders. For a Saturday pass it is $20, Sunday is $15, and then a two-day pass is $35 if people want to come both days. Tickets are available at the door.
“I am most excited about getting to meet new people again,” Chavarin said. “I have not been to one of these conventions for three years due to COVID-19, and I am excited to have our friends come see us at the convention.”
