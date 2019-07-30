Former Texas Tech men’s basketball legend and Hall of Fame member, Del Ray Mounts, passed away on Sunday.
Mounts first came to Tech on a baseball scholarship but ended up walking on the basketball team where he earned a basketball scholarship his sophomore season, according to Mounts’ obituary. He then led the Red Raiders in scoring in his three seasons on the team, averaging 17.7 points per game in his collegiate career.
While playing in scarlet and black, Mounts scored 10 or more points in 38 straight games, according to Mounts’ obituary. With his strong presence on the offensive end, Mounts led the Red Raiders to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances (1960-61 and 1961-62 seasons) and was named to the 1962 NCAA Tournament All-Region team.
Along with the two consecutive appearances in the tournament, Mounts was named an All-Southwest Conference player twice and a UPI “Small All-American” twice as well, according to Double T Varsity Club. His work did not go unnoticed as he was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 1977 and the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame in 2016.
Mounts passed away at age 79 at St Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Texas, according to Mounts’ obituary. Mounts’ funeral service will be on Thursday at First Southern Baptist Church.
“I put up a lot of shots, now and then, one of them would go in,” Mounts said when he was asked about his basketball philosophy, according to Mounts’ obituary. “I kept shooting, shooting, shooting. My coach said keep shooting until it goes in. If it’s round and feels like leather, shoot it.”
