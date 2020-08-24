Zoom is addressing system outages across the country after reports of users not being able to join meetings.
The issue was made know around 7:51 a.m. CST, according to the Zoom website. As of now, services facing partial outages include Zoom Meetings, Zoom Video Webinars, the Web Portal and Web Client.
Texas Tech also is monitoring the situation, according to Tech Announce. Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams and Blackboard Collaborate Ultra still are in service for those in the Tech community.
