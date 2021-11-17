Womble. The name is a famous one both in Lubbock and at Texas Tech University.
Regent Dustin Womble has donated countless hours, dollars and love for the institution he calls his alma mater.
Dustin Womble first came to Tech as a child with his father. Their love of sports brought the Wombles to many football games at what was then the Clifford B. and Audrey Jones Stadium.
“(Growing up) my dad had gone to university and I had been coming down for games from the time I was a little kid and (I) always wanted to go to Tech, and just that — always been a Red Raider,” Dustin Womble said. “So, I love this school, probably before I ever got here and those four years here were just great.
Womble graduated from Tech with a degree in management information systems in 1981.
“My wife and I (were) able to start a business from here and Tech just offered me all the opportunities that I ever wanted,” Dustin Womble said.
Dustin Womble said he remembers when the University of Arkansas came to Lubbock in 1966, when he was 7 years old, with his father.
“You know, I came in 1996 — I’m sorry, 1966. So I was 7 years old,” Dustin Womble said. “We came and Arkansas was ranked six, I remember they were in the top 10 — I think they were ranked six — and we ended up beating them that day. I was sitting down, at that time, (in) the north end zone… so I remember sitting in the grass, I caught up one of the little red SPS footballs that day, and that’s probably the first game that I really remember.”
Leisha Womble, born in New Mexico, said she also attended Tech sporting events as a child just as her husband did.
“So, I remember sitting in lots of different sides of the stadium that you started with sitting on the grass to double T back when it was grass,” Leisha Womble said. “I think tickets were maybe $3 or $5. You could take your picnic blanket in your cooler and you get to have a real fun time down there in the end zone.”
Leisha Womble said her mother was an opera singer who brought her to the annual Carol of Lights event.
“I was coming over and seeing the Carol of Lights (as) a little girl and (you just think), ‘This (is the most) beautiful place I’ve ever seen,” Leisha Womble said.
The Wombles’ time together as a couple started their freshman year when Leisha’s sorority sister set her up on a blind date with Dustin Womble.
“We were a team from day one. And we are still a team today,” Leisha Womble said. “There have been good times and there have been not great times. But we dedicated ourselves to each other in the beginning and he had a goal and I signed on with it.”
This goal was starting INC0DE, a company created by Dustin Womble his junior year at Tech and while providing for their new family. The couple welcomed their first child the same year.
“After my senior year, I had a build-up (company) that was a year old,” Dustin Womble said. “My wife and I got married after our junior year. On our one year anniversary, we had a one year anniversary in our first job and had a 1-year-old business, but we had a lot of stuff going on in front of it.”
Afterward, the Womble family raised their family in the Lubbock area and sent some of their children to their alma mater.
Leisha Womble said she went back to school and joined the classes her child was taking. This led her to complete her undergraduate degree in human sciences with a concentration in apparel, design and manufacturing.
After completing her degree, Leisha Womble said she would love to continue her time in the classroom.
“I would love to teach some of the entry-level classes in apparel, design and manufacturing. I love the design aspect,” Leisha Womble said. “I love the students and the energy that they bring and their creativity and just seeing the world through their eyes just really makes me feel good.”
Dustin Womble said he understands that most people associate his name with Tech Athletics, because of the donations he gives to the university, but he wants to help Tech become a statement in the state of Texas.
“I want us to be viewed as one of the three best universities in the state of Texas, and that takes a lot of different things,” Dustin Womble said. “We certainly have some attainable goals, to really elevate the (status) of the university.”
