The Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Nursing in Dallas named Tiffani Wise as the regional dean on Sept. 29, according to a news release.
Wise is a HSC alumna, according to the news release, earning her bachelor, master's and family nurse practitioner degrees from the institution. She also worked at the HSC campus in Lubbock before moving to Dallas.
The School of Nursing, according to the new release, offers two Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing programs, which Wise has been a part of for ten years: The Second Degree BSN program and the Veteran to BSN program.
