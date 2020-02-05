Update at 11:47 a.m. on Feb. 5:
Dee Nguyen, recruitment supervisor at Tech Hospitality Services, said all operations in the Student Union Building and the Rawls College of Business will be closed until tomorrow. All other operations are working regular hours until 10 p.m.
Depending on staff size, Nguyen said menus can be adjusted.
For more information and updates, people can follow Tech Hospitality at @EatAtTexasTech on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
"Even when campus shuts down, we can't close the dining locations because we have to take care of our Texas Tech community and our students," she said. "We're Red Raiders feeding Red Raiders. We're still serving."
Original story:
Because of the winter weather that has caused a delay in classes and work hours, campus dining hours will see some changes Wednesday.
Dining locations including The Market, Einstein Bros. Bagels at the Commons and the Rawls College of Business, Sam's West at the Wiggins Complex, Sam's Place at Murray Hall, Chick-fil-A at the Rawls and Starbucks will be open at 9:30 a.m., according to the Eat at Texas Tech Twitter page. Sam's Express Kiosks will open at 11 a.m.
The menus will depend on the size of the staff, according to the Twitter page.
