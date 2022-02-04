With the winter storms that are expected to blow through Lubbock this season, hospitality services on campus will continue to cater to students as needed.
Marketing Manager of Texas Tech Hospitality Services, Alan Cushman, said dining halls will not close but will possibly modify hours to keep students and staff safe. As of Friday, at 4 p.m., the dinning locations have returned to normal operating hours.
“One thing that you’ve got to look at with hospitality services - it’s part of Texas Tech - we’re not a contracted service we’re actually part of the university so a big part of what we do is we always provide food service no matter what the situation is on campus,” Cushman said.
If employees cannot make it to work and staffing levels are affected, menus and locations will be sized accordingly, said Cushman.
“Where we traditionally serve until 11 p.m., we did scale things back and we closed at 8 p.m. last night and that’s solely so that students can still get food and grab dinner - if they want to grab something and keep it in their hall they can,” Cushman said. “But then that also gives our staff time to get home safely.”
If a unit is severely understaffed, then the hospitality services administration team will come in as the secondary wave to offer support, said Cushman.
“Last February when we had that week-long snowstorm, the entire marketing team went to the market and we were up there helping serve and prepare food, and that’s what all of our staff does,” Cushman said.
The marketing manager of seven years said the constant monitoring of weather conditions and the teamwork between upper management, the administration team, and units allows them to be very prepared and eliminate stress.
Malachi Matsuda, student manager at the Starbucks in Honors Hall, said last Thursday their location did not have any food.
“We haven’t gotten food trucks and I think that’s just because the roads are icy,” Matsuda said.
In those situations, the first-year science and humanities major said he has to pull food which results in either having too much available or selling out because there is not enough. Matsuda said since restaurants run on a water system, the Starbucks in Honors Hall does not have to worry about housing maintenance such as letting faucets drip.
First-year kinesiology major from Perryton, Melissa Ramos, said if worse comes to worst she will be prepared with the food kept in her dorm room. Ramos said her biggest concern isn’t dining hall availability, but her own health, as she’s been leaving classes earlier and wearing more layers as she walks through the snow.
“If the weather gets really bad and walking to the dining hall gets worse because you never know how much snow there is going to be and then your shoes are going to get wet, your socks are going to get wet and it’s just going to make you get sick,” Ramos said.
To stay updated on dining hall hours, marketing manager of hospitality services, Alan Cushman, said he encourages students to follow Texas Tech on social media.
“That’s where we are going to post any updates or any changes that we have, but again we are Red Raiders feeding red raiders and we are here to support students even when the weather gets a little bit crazy,” Cushman said.
