Amidst dropping temperatures, snow and ice, the roads can become significantly more dangerous for drivers. To best ensure their own safety, as well as the safety of those around them, drivers should take steps to prepare when traveling during winter weather.
“It’s a lot different driving somewhere in the summer versus in the winter,” Jody James, Warning Coordinator Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lubbock, said. “Winter, you know, obviously more things can happen, so it just requires some preparedness and thinking about things ahead of time and trying to be safe.”
In the winter, rain, snow and ice can impact road conditions, Dianah Ascencio, Texas Department of Transportation public information officer for the Lubbock District, said. Any amount of ice on the roadway can lead to some of the most hazardous driving conditions.
Black ice in particular is very dangerous, James said, as it is difficult to notice.
“Black ice is very dangerous because sometimes the roads can look dry or maybe even wet and have these icy spots and sometimes you don’t notice them as you’re driving,” James said. “And you can hit them at high speed and result in a loss of control, so that can be very dangerous.”
Another risk is being stranded due to icy roads or snow, James said, particularly if a vehicle is running out of fuel and heating. Drivers should store blankets and some food in their vehicle in case of situations like this, he said.
“If you’re not near a community you might have to just wait for law enforcement or somebody to come by to rescue you,” he said. “It’s always a good idea to stay home if you can when the weather becomes bad and especially when the roads become difficult.”
However, it is understandable that drivers often do need to leave for work, school and more, Ascencio said. In these situations, they should drive to conditions.
“[Drive to conditions] means reducing their speed, slowing down, increasing their following distance, at least three times the normal following distance that you would do on a clear sunny day,” she said.
In regard to following distance, a common issue on icy road is tailgaters, Billy Durham, the owner and instructor at EZ Defensive Driving, a Lubbock driving school, said.
On icy roads, some may be in a hurry and glue themselves to the back of the car in front of them, he said. When drivers are being tailgated like that, is instinctive to speed up. However, tailgaters will often remain glued to the back of drivers’ cars.
In this situation, drivers should do the opposite, he said. They should slow down.
“Slow down even more until finally they’re frustrated enough to pass you because you don’t want someone tailgating you on ice,” he said. “You want them to pass you, so they don’t rear end you when you get to a stop sign.”
Drive to conditions also means people should approach bridges and overpasses with extra caution, Ascencio said. Being elevated, they are the first part of the roadway that tend to freeze or accumulate any type of ice and snow.
Also, drivers should avoid using cruise control during inclement weather, she said. Cruise control is not able to account for changing road conditions such as ice and snow.
“It’s better to stay in control and not use cruise control and be able to control the speed of your vehicle and break and have enough reaction time,” she said.
When possible, drivers in these situations should use primary roads, James said. They are the roads treated or plowed first.
“Not only are those going to be roads that should be in a little bit better condition, there’s also going to be people on those roads if you get stranded,” he said.
In Lubbock, TxDOT maintains Loop 289, I27, the Marsha Sharp Freeway, US84 outside of Loop 289, and all the FM roadways in the area, Ascencio said. TxDOT does not maintain city streets, as those fall under the City of Lubbock’s jurisdiction.
Drivers should watch out for TxDOT crews working on roadways, she said. TxDOT crews try to get ahead of the storm by pretreating bridges, overpasses and other critical parts of the roadway such as curves, hilly areas and intersections, she said.
“Once the storm hits, we try to stay on top of things and continue treating roadways with a brine solution which is basically water and salt in efforts to try to keep any kind of ice from forming or reforming on the roadways,” she said.
Ultimately, though there are many precautions taken before and during inclement weather, the most important thing drivers can do is be informed, Ascencio said. They should listen to weather forecasts and see what is happening not only where they are, but where they intend to go.
They can log on to drivetexas.org to find this information, she said.
“If they do those things and stay informed before they head out, they can make an informed decision on whether they should drive to their destination,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.