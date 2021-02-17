The Daily Toreador will not produce a print product on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, due to prolonged winter weather, snowfall and deteriorating road conditions.
With the safety of our delivery drivers, readers and staffers in mind, we will be publishing all content online at www.dailytoreador.com in lieu of printing a new issue on Thursday.
We encourage all our readers to stay indoors during this time and to stay warm. We will continue to keep our readers updated on all the closures and events happening on campus and around the City of Lubbock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.