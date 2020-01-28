The Texas Tech Innovation Hub at Research Park has announced the winners of it online video startup pitch contest.
This is an annual competition that gives entrepreneurs the chance to pitch their “BIG IDEA” in a 60-second video, according to a Tech news release.
The winners were then established after an online voting count that ended Jan. 6, according to the news release. The Innovation Hub awarded $3,500 to to the top three startups
In first place, On The Go Auto does vehicle maintenance at their customer’s location, will be awarded $2,000, according to the news release.
In second place, VxMED, which translates textbook and lecture medical knowledge to a more virtual learning experience, will be awarded $1,000, according to the news release.
In third place, Engaged Fitness, which focuses on healthier energy drinks and non-prescribed Adderall for the mental and physical fitness of others, will be awarded $500, according to the news release.
The winners will receive their prize money at a public reception hosted from 5 p.m. to 7pm on Feb. 7. at the Innovation Hub located at 3911 4th St.
