Texas Tech football head coach Matt Wells and his wife Jen donated a significant gift to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund on Friday.
“We really wanted to give back and start this campaign off on the right foot,” Wells said. “Jen and I have thought about this, have prayed about it and feel blessed in the support we’ve received from Lubbock and Red Raider Nation in the last year we’ve been here. To be able to give back to the people around here and these non-profits, and for them to use it in a right way is something we want to do.”
The Community Foundation of West Texas and the Lubbock Area United Way partnered up to help create the response fund for those affected. City of Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has helped lead the disaster fund as he announced it early Friday morning.
The response fund will help give resources to community-based non-profits, as well as helping the community of those who are facing economic consequences due to COVID-19.
For those who are looking to help, gifts can be made online or at any local United Supermarkets location in Lubbock, Levelland, Post, Plainview or Slaton. The gifts will help provide immediate and long-term needs that may come with the outbreak.
“Anything that anybody can do, if you can do it, now is the time. Not next week, now is the time,” Wells said. “We need your help, and we’ll use it in the right way and trust that the nonprofits and everybody will be able to use it.”
