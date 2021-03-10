Katherine Wells, director of public health for the City of Lubbock, has played a key role in managing the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just been a journey. I think it’s a journey for everybody,” she said. “I mean, everybody’s going to have their COVID stories for their whole life; we’ll be talking to our grandkids saying, ‘Back in 2020 when everything shut down.’”
Wells has been with the Lubbock health department for six years and previously worked at the National Institute of Health and the Department of State Health Services in Austin. Wells said she moved to Lubbock to look at rebuilding Lubbock’s public health system, which had been significantly cut back in 2012.
The pandemic began differently for the health department, starting in January of 2020. Wells said that is when the health department started monitoring what was going on in China, what was happening nationally and what other states and other health departments were doing.
The health department employees started going through tabletop exercises where they practiced what would happen if Lubbock got a case and would sit together as a group to brainstorm for what would happen next, Wells said. One thing they did not foresee was the length of time this pandemic would last.
“Usually, the health department does more with outbreaks, so you’ll see a cluster of disease, but that only lasts for a couple of weeks at most that we’re working something, and then it kind of goes back to normal,” she said. “So, we weren’t expecting this to be a year-long process. I just think nobody knew what we were getting into or what was, you couldn’t foresee what was happening.”
Now, Wells said the biggest project the health department is working on is the public vaccine clinic, which operates four days a week at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. On the days the clinic is not operating, the health department is figuring out staffing, making sure everything’s restocked, making sure the vaccine orders are coming in and working with the state.
Before the pandemic, Wells said the health department was working on rebuilding the capacity for mental health and substance use disorder. Unfortunately, that project was put on the back burner because of COVID-19.
One thing Wells said she misses from before the pandemic is having time for planning, meetings and working with her staff and leadership development.
“I had a lot more control of my life. I probably worked closer to, you know, 40-45 hours a week and not 80 hours a week (and) only gave interviews on things like flu and Zika and mosquito-borne viruses,” she said.
Another challenge Wells said has come out of the pandemic has been adjusting to using Zoom as a main form of communication. She has had to get more comfortable watching herself on camera and dealing with the media, as those were her two biggest concerns going into this job.
Wells said being consistent and honest with people about what is going on and what the health department knows and does not know that people really want the answers to is also difficult.
“It’s hard because what you’re saying for this isn’t necessarily what’s popular. You know, talking about masks and limiting capacity and what needs to happen, those aren’t popular choices right now,” Wells said. “I wish I could say, ‘Everybody run out and go out to restaurants and eat and go to the movies,’ and, you know, what you want and what needs to happen are different.”
Ultimately, Wells said she hopes that Lubbock gets through the pandemic and hopes the contact tracing and investigations the health department is doing saves lives and controls the spread in some areas.
The work with immunizations and having a large clinic functioning in Lubbock is another factor Wells said she hopes is getting Lubbock through the pandemic quicker, so everyone can get back to the daily activities that many people miss.
Wells also is thankful for her staff and the work they are continuously doing to ensure the measures in place to mitigate the effects of the pandemic run smoothly.
“I’m glad to be able to lead this department and, you know, I really think we did some good in the community,” Wells said. “And I have awesome staff. It’s not just me, there’s a huge group of people, there’s an army of people behind me to keep me going.”
