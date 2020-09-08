Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Windy with a steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High around 50F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Near record low temperatures. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%.