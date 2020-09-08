With the beginning of the third week of school, the Texas Tech community can expect chances of thunderstorms and rain this week in Lubbock.
Temperatures will reach a high of 87 F Tuesday with a 70 percent chance of thunderstorms during the day, according to the National Weather Service. The low Tuesday night will be 44 F with a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms and wind.
Temperatures will reach a high of 54 F Wednesday with a 80 percent chance of showers during the day, according to the National Weather Service. The low Wednesday night will be 51 F with a 50 percent chance of showers.
The high for Thursday will be 65 F with a 40 percent chance of showers, according to the National Weather Service. Thursday night's low will be 57 F with a 50 percent chance of showers.
On Friday, the high will reach 74 F and have a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. Friday night will experience a low of 61 F with a slight chance of thunderstorms.
The high will reach 82 F Saturday with a slight chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.