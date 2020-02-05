Weather conditions have caused delays in classes and work hours at Texas Tech and the Tech Health Sciences Center for Feb. 5.
For students at Tech, classes will be delayed until 10 a.m, according to TechAlert. Any classes starting before that time are cancelled.
Campus employees should arrive at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor, according to TechAlert.
Campus buses will start their normal schedules about one hour before campus opens, according to TechAlert.
The Tech HSC and Texas Tech Physicians clinics will be delayed until 10 a.m., according to information from the school’s Office of Communications and Marketing.
