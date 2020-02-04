Two Wednesday events on campus have been rescheduled because of upcoming weather conditions.
The College of Human Sciences' Human Sciences Day was rescheduled for 10:30 a.m. to noon on Feb. 12 in the Human Sciences Building, and the date for the University Libraries' Buffalo Soldiers- Men, Mission and Material Culture lecture will be announced at a later date, according to the news release.
For more information on cancellations and delays, according to the news release, follow emergency@ttu.edu.
