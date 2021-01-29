.
According to a news release, roads heading north on University Avenue between 47th and 40th Street will be closed because a water main break created serious pavement damage.
The City of Lubbock Street Department will take three days to repair the road, starting next week, according to a news release.
Residents should avoid this area, according to a news release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.