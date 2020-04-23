The Walmart located at 114th St. and Quaker Ave. will offer drive-thru testing for COVID-19 in the parking lot starting Friday.
The site will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will test those who have exhibited symptoms of COVID-19, along with all health care providers and first responders with both Walmart and eTrueNorth’s support, according to a City of Lubbock news release. The health care workers and first responders do not need to experience any symptoms to get tested.
“Lubbock County is tankful to Walmart for its effort in serving our community during this crisis,” Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish said, according to the release. “This testing site will help better care for our first responders and health care workers as they work to keep our county safe.”
For the safety of everyone at the site, those being tested must stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. To make an appointment to be tested, one must be screened through eTrueNorth’s online portal to make sure they meet the CDC requirements to be tested.
The test will consist of a self-administered nasal swab test as a trained medical volunteer will observe to ensure the sample is taken correctly. After the sample is taken, it will be sealed in a container at the end of the drive-thru site. eTrueNorth will process the samples and share the results with those being testing, along with applicable Departments of Health.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Lubbock during this unprecedented time,” Walmart Public Affairs Senior Director Laurie Smalling Letts said, according to the release. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
For those who have questions regarding testing, call (800) 635-8611.
