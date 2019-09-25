College students spend a large portion of their time online, but the possible repercussions of connecting to public Wi-Fi are not usually considered.
“There’s a number of techniques and strategies to keep your computing behavior secure,” Scott Hall, managing director of Tech IT Help Central, said.
Downloading a Virtual Private Network is one way Hall said students can keep their data secure.
“A VPN is just a network protocol that encrypts traffic,” Hall said.
One of the most common ways for one’s data to be compromised is through public Wi-Fi, Hall said.
“When you go to a hotel or a coffee shop, those networks are often open,” Hall said. “And they’re convenient, but less secure.”
When the option is available, most students may use public Wi-Fi.
“I go to Starbucks probably two or three times a week to sit and study,” Trinity Porter, a senior journalism major from Chillicothe, said. “I just use the public Wi-Fi.”
Porter said he knows of several instances when college students have had their banking information stolen, usually through an application on their cell phones.
“I think I would consider using a VPN, just something for that extra bit of security,” Porter said.
Although VPNs can be a starting point for good cyber-security, they can create a false sense of security, Hall said. People should adopt a more layered approach for protection.
VPNs do serve a purpose and can be an important tool, but people should have more control over their cyber-security, Jeff Barrington, assistant vice president of IT Help Central and the Tech internet security officer, said.
“Just using that alone, I would not recommend,” Barrington said.
Knowledge of what types of websites one uses is also important, Hall said, especially when entering confidential data, such as banking information, usernames and passwords.
“Make sure you’re on a page that has ‘https’ up in the address bar,” Hall said. “The ‘s’ stands for secure, and it’ll be a better level of protection. If it doesn’t, it just says ‘http,’ that could be intercepted.”
A secure webpage will also have a lock icon in the address bar, Barrington said.
Properly protecting one’s passwords is another way to practice effective cybersecurity, Hall said.
People should avoid writing passwords down and storing them in places easily accessible to others, Hall said. In addition, people should not reuse passwords from other accounts.
“If there’s a compromise on one of those accounts, it could compromise the other accounts,” Hall said. “So, if a hacker were to try that username and password on a different website, then that account could be compromised.”
Multi-factor identification is also a good way to protect one’s data, Hall said. For mobile devices, people should enable PIN numbers, touch identification options and face identification options for newer phones.
Another way Hall said a person can keep their devices protected is to download antivirus software.
“We offer Symantec Antivirus for personal use for free,” he said. “No charge for students, faculty and staff.”
Most hackers are searching for financial gain, Barrington said. They typically look for information they can sell to others or they can use to log into other accounts.
Depending on what information is stolen, different approaches exist to counter the situation, Barrington said.
“If it’s banking or credit card information, of course you report that to the bank or credit card company first,” he said. “Make sure they cancel those accounts or lock that down so you don’t actually lose any money.”
If one’s passwords are compromised, they should change them as soon as possible and, if applicable, change their security questions, Barrington said.
Although protecting one’s data is not at the forefront of students’ minds, they should be aware of the dangers and preventative measures they can take, Hall said.
“Practicing good cyber-security always is the best approach,” Barrington said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.