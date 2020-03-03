Voting for the Texas Tech Student Government Association executive candidates during this year's election has been pushed back to April 7.
Micheal Gunn, SGA director, said even though the election for the executive candidates has been pushed back, voting for SGA senators will continue as planned.
Voting for the senator candidates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday online at http://www.ttu.edu/vote/, according to the 2020 SGA election schedule.
Results for the senator election will still be announced Friday, March 6, Gunn said.
Results will be announced at 6 p.m. Friday at the Student Union Building Courtyard, according to the 2020 SGA election schedule.
An announcement date for the executive candidates election is to be determined, Gunn said.
"We look forward to everybody coming out and voting and supporting their student government election and their student government representatives," he said.
