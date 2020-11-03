Votes for district representatives in Texas are being record on the Texas Secretary of State website.
The current unofficial total votes for each position as of 11:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Elections Office website, include:
State Representative, District 83
- Dustin Burrows is at 61,256 votes
- Addison Perry-Franks is at 15,975 votes
State Representative, District 84
- John Frullo is at 34,917
- John Gibson is at 22,038
Chief Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District
- Brian Quinn remains unopposed
Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4, Unexpired Term
- Larry Doss remains unopposed
District Judge, 72nd Judicial District
- Ruben G. Reyes remains unopposed
District Judge, 99th Judicial District
- Phillip Hays remains unopposed
District Judge, 140th Judicial District
- Douglas H. Freitag remains unopposed
