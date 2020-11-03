Votes for district representatives in Texas are being record on the Texas Secretary of State website.

The current unofficial total votes for each position as of 11:12 p.m., according to the Lubbock County Elections Office website, include:

State Representative, District 83

  • Dustin Burrows is at 61,256 votes
  • Addison Perry-Franks is at 15,975 votes

State Representative, District 84

  • John Frullo is at 34,917
  • John Gibson is at 22,038

Chief Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District

  • Brian Quinn remains unopposed

Justice, 7th Court of Appeals District, Place 4, Unexpired Term

  • Larry Doss remains unopposed

District Judge, 72nd Judicial District

  • Ruben G. Reyes remains unopposed

District Judge, 99th Judicial District

  • Phillip Hays remains unopposed

District Judge, 140th Judicial District

  • Douglas H. Freitag remains unopposed

