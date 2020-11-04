Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and three members of the Lubbock City Council won reelections on Election Day Tuesday.
After getting 55.71 percent of the 87,636 total votes cast, Pope won against his opponent, Stephen Sanders, a junior advertising major from Lubbock, who gained 44.29 percent of the votes, according to the final unofficial results on the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
In the 2018 Lubbock mayoral election, Pope ran against Johnathan Cothran and Sanders, who was a write-in candidate at the time, according to official final results on the Lubbock County Elections Office website. Pope received 78.02 percent of the 14,604 total votes cast, Cothran received 18.39 percent of the votes and Sanders received 3.59 percent of the votes.
The 2016 Lubbock mayoral election consisted of Pope and three other candidates: Todd Klein, Ysidro Sid Gutierrez and Victor Hernandez, according to official final results on the Lubbock County Elections Office website. Pope received 52.64 percent of the 21,153 total votes cast, Klein received 31.54 percent of the votes, Gutierrez received 7.2 percent of the votes and Hernandez received 8.63 percent of the votes.
For the Lubbock City Council seat for District 2, Shelia Patterson Harris received 69.02 percent of the 7,801 total votes cast, and Gordon Harris received 30.98 percent of the votes, according to the results on the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
Shelia Patterson Harris ran against Tiger Pratt, Gordon Harris, Jared Hall and Christopher Stevon Moore for the District 2 seat in 2016, according to final unofficial results on the Lubbock County Elections Office website. Shelia Patterson Harris received 43.78 percent of the 2,156 total cast votes, Pratt received 6.91 percent of the votes, Gordon Harris received 10.11 percent of the votes, Hall received 30.24 percent of the votes and Moore received 8.95 percent of the votes.
Steve Massengale ran unopposed and was reelected for the Lubbock City Council seat for District 4 after receiving a total of 17,352 votes, according to the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
Massengale ran against Jim Gerlt for the District 4 seat in 2016, according to final unofficial results on the Lubbock County Elections Office website. Massengale received 63.95 percent of 5,554 total cast votes, and Gerlt received 36.05 percent of the votes.
For the Lubbock City Council seat for District 6, Latrelle Joy received 59.73 percent of the 11,341 votes cast, and Kaylon Dean Northcutt received 40.27 percent of the votes, according to the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
In 2016, Joy ran unopposed for her current city council seat for District 6, according to Ballotpedia.
Pope is grateful for the team he is on, he said in a video posted on his Facebook page Tuesday. His reelection along with the reelection of three of the members on the Lubbock City Council are milestones he said mark a special occasion in Lubbock.
“Tonight, three of us were reelected. Six of us will serve for six years,” he said in the video. “That has never happened in Lubbock, Texas. That to me is a buy-in to a team that’s moving our community forward.”
Lubbock voters like the path the city is going, Pope said in the video.
“I think the people spoke tonight,” he said in the video. “I think Lubbock voters have said that they like the train they’re riding on; they like the direction that we’re moving, and they want us to stay the course, and I think we’ll do that.”
Lubbock is a city that can treasure the past and embrace the future, Pope said in the video. In addition, Lubbock needs a strong economy and needs to be a city where businesses want to invest.
All lives, the born and unborn, are cherished in Lubbock, Pope said in the video. In addition, he said members of the city need to focus on creating jobs for people.
Regardless of his plans moving forward, Pope is faithful in Lubbock, he said.
“Our choices need to be based on hope, not on fear,” he said in the video. “I believe in Lubbock, Texas. On our most difficult day, there’s so many more things that unite us than divide us. Our very best days are in front of us. The American dream is alive and well in Lubbock, Texas.”
