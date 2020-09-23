As the presidential and local elections approach November, knowing how to be involved in the voting process may be of interest to some. Before going to the polls, voter registration is a step Americans may need to learn more about.
Before voter registration, which has a deadline of Oct. 5 for the Nov. 3 elections, Dorothy Kennedy, Lubbock County Elections administrator, said it is important to know one only can be registered to vote in one state.
“They’ve got to make that determination if they want to vote from Lubbock, or if they want to vote from back home,” she said regarding when choosing the state in which one wants to register.
Regardless, Kennedy said Texas does not have a way to register to vote online. A person must download a paper form, print it off and mail it in. If they do not have access to a printer, they can go to the local post offices and libraries of Lubbock to get a form.
This form asks if a person is a U.S. citizen, if they will be 18 years old by Election Day, their name, address, date of birth and driver’s license number, Kennedy said. If a person does not have a driver’s license, they must fill in the last four digits of their social security number.
In Texas, Kennedy said students are not required to change their home address to register to vote in a different county. They may register to vote with a Lubbock County address, but the mailing address can be to their parent’s home if they so choose.
For some, registration is done at the time they attain a driver’s license, Kennedy said. If a student needs to know if they already are registered to vote, they can visit votelubbock.org.
When getting ready to send in the form, Kennedy said the most important factor to remember is the form must be postmarked on or before Oct. 5 for voter registration to be valid for this November’s presidential election.
The address to mail the finished voter registration application to is the Lubbock County Elections Office at 1308 Crickets Ave., P.O. Box 10536, Lubbock, TX 79408.
Seth McKee, former associate professor in the Tech Department of Political Science, said more voter registration for this upcoming election will be really important.
“The stakes are so incredibly high right now,” he said.
McKee does not agree with the mentality that one vote will not be the deciding vote, he said. Voting is all about numbers, and all the small pockets of voters around the country add up and make a difference.
Additionally, Kevin Banda, associate professor in the Tech Department of Political Science, said it is important to register to vote because political figures do not have an incentive to listen to people if they do not go out and vote.
“If you want the government to be responsive to people with preferences like yours, then you have to actually participate,” Banda said.
Older people are the ones who vote, Banda said. For some 20-year-olds who do not vote, the government has no reason to listen to them.
In 2016, 65-year-old citizens had a significantly higher voter turnout of 70.5 percent, while 18 to 29-year-old citizen voter turnout was 46.1 percent, according to the United States Census Bureau website.
For more information regarding how to register to vote, visit the Lubbock County Elections Office website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.