The Volunteer Center of Lubbock will cancel all volunteer events taking place from now until Friday.
Updates on events, which also include From the Heart family volunteering and United Way Youth Division events, will be available in the coming weeks, according to information from Sharon Hyde Bass, executive director of the Volunteer Center of Lubbock.
Decisions about upcoming events will be made based on recommendations from health officials, according to Bass.
One is encouraged to volunteer in different ways, such as reaching out to the elderly and ill neighbors, according to Bass.
