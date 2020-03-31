The Volunteer Center of Lubbock will use Get Connected to put nonprofit organizations in contact with volunteers, according to a news release on Tuesday.
For more information and to view the current opportunities to volunteer and host volunteers, one can access the Get Connected website, according to the release.
If one's organization or group is working on a project that necessitates volunteers, they can contact Volunteer Center of Lubbock at skelley@volunteerlubbock.org for questions and to determine the project's eligibility, according to the release. All opportunities must abide by the Stay Home order issued by Mayor Dan Pope as well as all other current health and safety recommendations.
Nonprofit and eligible community groups will be able to use Get Connected at no cost through June 30, according to the release.
