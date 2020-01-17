As a way to help those in need of blood donations, Vitalant, a non-profit blood and plasma donation center, brought their blood drive bus to the Texas Tech community Friday.
The blood drive took place from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 17 in the Vitalant blood drive bus, which was parked near the Student Union Building gazebo area.
The easy-to-reach location was vital in attracting students, faculty and staff and to bring in a variety of donors ranging from Tech freshmen to professors, according to information from a Vitalant pamphlet.
Regarding the donation process, a blood sample will be taken from the donor to ensure their blood count meets donation standards, according to information from Vitalant. After the donation, the donor is provided with plenty of water and snacks to get hydration back up. Once one's blood has been used in a transfusion, he or she will be notified over text.
All the blood taken during the drive will primarily stay in Lubbock and be distributed to hospitals in the area to help many people, according to information from Vitalant. Cancer patients need platelets due to the effects of chemotherapy, and babies benefit from blood transfusions as well since their bodies are often too little to produce enough.
The process of donating blood is simple, quick and may save a life, Larinda Blanda, assistant donor care technician, said.
“Once people get over the initial fear of coming to donate and getting pricked by a needle, they realize it’s not scary at all and many of those become regular donors," she said.
Regarding possible restrictions for being a donor, Blanda said there are myths of when one should not donate blood.
“Many people think that once you get a tattoo, you can’t donate or that you have to wait a year," she said. "But as long as the tattoo has been done at a licensed parlor like the ones in town, you don’t need to wait.”
“If it is a tattoo done at a friend’s house, Blanda said one will have to wait a year to donate.
Vitalant holds blood drives in many places across Lubbock, but they came to Tech in order to bring awareness to a younger generation about the importance of donating blood, Stephanie Pointer, senior donor recruitment representative at Vitalant in Lubbock, said.
“A lot of our older generation that donates are getting to an age where they can’t donate because of medical reasons," she said, "and so, I think it’s important to instill that sense of community into younger generations."
Pointer, whose family member’s life was saved because of blood transfusions, said the shortage of blood donations is due to the lack of donors.
“Only five percent of the population donates, and only one percent become regular donors,” she said.
This blood drive has allowed students at Tech to make a difference in the community, Kierstynn Meoton, a freshman mechanical engineering major from Pflugerville, said. She was the first donor Vitalant saw during the drive.
Meoton said she began donating blood when she was 17 years old and now tries to routinely donate whenever there is an opportunity. She started donating because her mom set an example.
“It’s such a simple thing that people don’t really feel the impact, really, until someone really close to them is affected," she said, "and you are saving someone’s life.”
The accessibility of donating for students was a factor that Meoton said was crucial in getting students to donate. She said she likes events, such as this blood drive, as some students cannot travel far.
For more information regarding blood donations, go to the Vitalant website or check one's Tech email for future blood drives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.