As part of Texas Tech Winter Raider Welcome, Vitalant Blood Services will host a blood drive for students, faculty and staff.
The blood drive will take place on Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Student Union Building Gazebo Area, according to the Tech events website.
Vitalant, a nonprofit, is one of the nation’s largest “community blood service providers,” according to the Vitalant website. Vitalant has more than 125 donation centers across the country and more than 30,000 blood drives annually.
Specific donation information is available at the Vitalant Center in Lubbock, which can be reached at 806-797-6804.
The Vitalant Center in Lubbock is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the Vitalant website. It is located at 2523 48th Street.
