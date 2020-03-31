The City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office confirmed it will close its lobby at 4 p.m on April 2 in a news release on Tuesday.
Citizens will still be able to submit applications for documents through mail, email or fax, according to the release. The City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office will continue to be available through phone.
For more information regarding this closure or what is required to obtain a birth or death record, one may visit the Vital Statistics Office website, according to the release.
