The Student Union will host a virtual reality game showing the dangers of drunk driving outside the gazebo from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday.
This virtual reality game will show students going on spring break the dangers of drunk driving. The “Plan While You Can” campaign reminds young Texas drivers to plan ahead for a sober ride. The “Plan to Win” virtual reality experience purpose will be on-site to drive home the dangers of drunk driving, according to a Texas Tech news release.
A TxDOT spokesperson will also be available for interviews from 10-11 a.m. with anyone who would like to talk, according to a Tech news release. Having this experience is an effort to reduce the number of crashes and save lives leading up to spring break. The purpose of the campaign is educating participants on the serious dangers and consequences of drinking alcohol and driving.
Taum Plas, a junior public relations major from Austin, and the President of Raiders Against Drunk Driving said students need to be more aware of the dangers of drunk driving, according to the news release.
"College students don't really think of the consequences of drunk driving, hence why the majority of DUI related crashes involve college-age students,” Plas said, according to the release. “This event allows Texas Tech students to learn about the dangers of drunk driving. I think that this is a great event to go to, especially with this happening right before spring break, so the 'Plan While You Can' campaign will be fresh in every student's mind next week."
According to the TxDOT campaign, in 2019 during spring break, there were 417 DUI-alcohol related traffic crashes in Texas involving young drivers from the ages 17-34. Those crashes then led to 26 fatalities and 52 serious injuries.
If anyone has any questions or concerns please contact MediaRelations@txdot.gov or call (512) 463 (8700).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.