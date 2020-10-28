The Texas Tech Residence Halls Association will host the 62nd Annual Carol of Lights virtually on Dec. 1 due to public safety concerns.
KTTZ will air the event, which will have the theme of "The Matador Lights," at 6:30 p.m., according to a Tech news release. The event also will be streamed on https://www.ttu.edu/livestream/. There will be no live event hosted on campus.
COVID-19 safety guidelines were followed when filming this year's event, according to the news release.
The lights, which will be placed around Memorial Circle, the Engineering Key and the Broadway entrance to campus, will be lit from dusk to midnight each day from Dec. 1 to Jan. 3, 2021.
More than 25,000 red, white and orange lights will illuminate 13 campus buildings, according to the news release. West of the Tech seal, the 38-foot Christmas tree will be decorated.
In addition to the pre-recording, people can watch "best of" compilations of previous Carol of Lights events, according to the news release.
The 63rd Annual Carol of Lights will take place on Nov. 30, 2021, according to the news release.
