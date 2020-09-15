Ashley Steuer will serve as the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine's 23rd faculty member and offer her experience in veterinary parasitology.
Steuer, who earned her doctorate in veterinary medicine from the University of Tennessee in 2016 and a doctorate in veterinary sciences from the University of Kentucky in May, mainly focuses on host-parasite interactions and parasite epidemiology research, according to a Tech news release.
Steuer's professional experience includes serving as the Zoetis Resident in Veterinary Paraistology in the Maxwell H. Gluck Equine Research Center during her time at the University of Kentucky, being an adjunct faculty member at Lincoln Memorial University and being a guest lecturer at the University of Tennessee, according to the news release.
In addition to receiving the Merck Award in Veterinary Parasitology in 2012, Steuer received the 2020 American Association of Veterinary Parasitology Merck Outstanding Graduate Student Award, according to the news release. She also is a member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the American Association of Equine Practitioners.
