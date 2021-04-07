The United Supermarkets Arena will continue to have vaccine clinics every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. in April, according to a United Supermarkets news release.
The vaccine clinics will offer the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for anyone that is 18 or older, according to the news release.
The appointments for the vaccine clinic on April 8 have been filled, according to the news release.
To make an appointment, visit https://unitedfamilysched.reportsonline.com/ufsched/program/usa/Patient/Advisory, or call (866)-277-2843 to make an appointment over the phone, according to the news release.
Anyone that wants to receive the vaccine at the United Supermarkets vaccine clinic, needs to fill out a consent form prior to arriving at the clinic, according to the news release.
The vaccine clinics are partnered with Texas Tech Health Sciences Center, Texas Tech and United Supermarkets, according to the news release.
